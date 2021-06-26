Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
