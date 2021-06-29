Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days
Southern Wisconsin could see 2 inches or more of rain by Sunday, according to forecasters.
Most of drought-stricken southern Wisconsin should receive at least a half-inch of rain and some areas could see 2 inches or more by the end of the weekend, according to forecasters.
The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The heavy rains forecasters predict for the next few days would greatly ease, if not quite end, the drought for southern Wisconsin.