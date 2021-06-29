 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a warm day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

