Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.