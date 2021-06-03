The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: Where does water exist?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forec…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
- Updated
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mp…
For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls…