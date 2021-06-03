 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

