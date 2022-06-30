 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, WiscNews is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News