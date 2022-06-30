Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
