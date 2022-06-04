Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madiso…