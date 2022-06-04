Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

