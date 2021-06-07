Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.