Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

