Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
