The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI
