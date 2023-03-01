Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 …
Below normal temperatures today and scattered snow showers expected during Friday evening activities. Find out how long the snow will stick ar…
All precipitation types are expected in the state today with some seeing a lot of rain, others significant ice, and a few heavy snow. See when…