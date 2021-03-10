Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI
