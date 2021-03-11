Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect per…
Prior to Monday, Madison had not seen a high cracking 60 since November, but two more 60-degree days could be on tap, according to forecasters.
A rainy, possibly stormy and warm Wednesday is on tap for southern Wisconsin, before temperatures begin tumbling from highs in the 60s on Wedn…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
A big warm-up for southern Wisconsin that will see temperatures cracking 60 could include thunderstorms at mid-week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 23 degrees is today's…
Q: What is special about March weather?
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees…