It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
National Weather Service storm crews confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday night in the Stoughton area amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area with winds of up to about 95 miles per hour, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.
Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire are getting less windy with time.
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. E…
The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be in southwestern Wisconsin, while northern Wisconsin could see significant icing, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…