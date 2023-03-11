Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…