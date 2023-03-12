It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
