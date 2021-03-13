 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News