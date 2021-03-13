Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.