Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.