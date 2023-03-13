It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
No worries this morning, but conditions will be going downhill during the afternoon Thursday as snow spreads across the state. Find out when t…
The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon has finally ended for southern Wisconsin east of Dane County, leaving behind some impressive totals.
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan …