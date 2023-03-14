Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
