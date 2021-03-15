 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

