Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI
