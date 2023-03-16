Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
