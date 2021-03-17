Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.