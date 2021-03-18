 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News