Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.