Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
