Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.