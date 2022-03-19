Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI
