Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

