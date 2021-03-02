 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

