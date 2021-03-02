Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI
