Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph.