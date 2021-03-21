Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI
