It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI
