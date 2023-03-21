Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Madison co…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Frida…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…