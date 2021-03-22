 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

