Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area w…