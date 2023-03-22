Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Madison co…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Frida…
Q: What is the spring equinox?
Dry for the first day of spring in southern Wisconsin, but a rain and snow chance returns for Tuesday
Warming up Monday, but breezy conditions will prevent it from feeling quite as nice as we'd like for spring. Get the scoop on wind chills and …