Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.