Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

