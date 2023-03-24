Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Madison, WI
