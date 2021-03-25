 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News