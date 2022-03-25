 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News