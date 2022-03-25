Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.