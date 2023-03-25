Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
