Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

