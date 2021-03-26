Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could hit south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, bringing slippery conditi…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees to…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Southern Wisconsin will see rain and possibly some thunderstorms on Tuesday, and could see rain later in the week, perhaps with some snow, acc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chan…
Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow, with rain mixed in on Wednesday, but no significant snow accumulation is expected, according to…
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.