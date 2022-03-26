 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

