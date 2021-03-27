Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Madison, WI
