 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

Ask the Weather Guys: Is it spring time?

This year the spring equinox occurred on at 10:33 a.m. Sunday. This is the first day in 2022 that the sun is above the horizon for all locations on Earth for 12 hours.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News