Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay…
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Peri…