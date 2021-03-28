 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

