Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin could see multiple inches of wet, heavy snow late Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay…
Dry today and during the early evening hours, but snow will return late Friday night and linger through Saturday. Heavy snow is expected in sp…
The 12.1 inches of snow that fell over Madison in the first nine hours of Saturday morning was surely a surprise to many residents, while sett…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …