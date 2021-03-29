 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

