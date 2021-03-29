Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet all could hit south-central and southeastern Wisconsin overnight, bringing slippery conditi…
Accumulating light, slushy snow possible overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin
The next storm system may bring accumulating light, slushy snow overnight Thursday into early Friday for southeastern Wisconsin, according to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plu…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
No severe weather is expected, but southern Wisconsin could see some spring thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Skip shoveling and the snow that fell across southern Wisconsin on Monday won't be around for long as temperatures warm into the low 40s Tuesd…
For the drive home in Madison: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatur…