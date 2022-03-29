Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
