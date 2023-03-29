Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Madison, WI
